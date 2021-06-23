Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Video: Is critical race theory OK for U.S. military? "Be open-minded and widely read," says top general

MilitaryTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I want to understand white rage. And I'm white." Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a staunch defense of having a military that is well educated and well read on diverse topics, including critical race theory. Milley made strong comments on the need to understand what moves American society. "What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overthrow the Constitution of the United States of America?," he asked in a House Armed Services Committee hearing June 23.

www.militarytimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#U S#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

Top Leaders Again Reject Claims that Military Is Becoming Too 'Woke'

The service chiefs for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard pushed back Wednesday on the assertion that the armed services are “increasingly woke and more concerned about social issues than warfighting.’’. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Coast Guard Commandant Adm....
POTUSWashington Post

Would the Founding Fathers support critical race theory?

On June 22, a group of mostly White, conservative parents disrupted a school board meeting in Loudoun County, Va., one of the most affluent communities in the nation, as they protested the teaching of critical race theory in the county’s public schools and the use of transgender students’ preferred pronouns. Despite the school board chair’s insistence that “critical race theory is not being taught in our schools, period,” the meeting turned so raucous that two men were arrested for violent behavior.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

If critical race theory is correct, is America worth defending?

At a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee last week, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this about critical race theory: “I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is, but I do think it’s important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.”
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Domenech: Gen. Milley's record is a dismal roll call of failures

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech analyzed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's background in the military, citing controversial actions the top military official has taken on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night. Last week, while testifying before Congress, Milley defended teaching critical race theory to the U.S....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Top general debunks GOP's hysteria over 'Critical Race Theory' in room full of Republicans

Critical race theory has become a hot topic of discussion across America with conservatives and Republicans arguing that it is divisive. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley calmly defended the study of the critical race theory in the military and told Republicans, “I want to understand White rage – and I’m White.” The critical race theory is the study of America's history through the lens of racism. The late Harvard professor Derrick Bell is credited with establishing critical race theory. It states that American institutions inherently create economic, political, and social inequities between White people and people of color. Critical race theory emerged in law schools in the 1970s and ’80s as a response to mainstream classes on civil rights law, which claimed that racial discrimination could be negated by enacting legal reforms.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump Says Critical Race Theory Borders On ‘Psychological Abuse’

One day before the first celebration of Juneteenth as a nationally recognized federal holiday, former President Donald Trump tore into President Joe Biden for embracing “critical race theory”—a loosely defined academic framework that’s become the newest front in the culture wars—and went as far as to claim teaching the theory verges on “psychological abuse.”
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Top U.S. general ‘shocked’ by report of 1,900 missing military guns

The nation’s top general said Thursday he’s “shocked” by recent reports that the U.S. military lost at least 1,900 weapons over the past decade. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he has asked the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to immediately review their internal figures and report back.