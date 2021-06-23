Once again, Port of Port Royal sale appears imminent

PORT ROYAL – It’s been a long time coming but maybe … just maybe … development of the 300-plus acres that used to be the Port of Port Royal appears close to happening. Since 2017 when the current property owners Grey Ghost Properties (GGP) bought the shuttered port facility for $9 million from the state, the town has been working with the owners to develop a comprehensive “marina village” on the banks of Battery Creek – a “village” that includes the current dry-stack storage facility, the former port terminal building, the current Fishcamp restaurant and open space for more than 500 dwelling units.