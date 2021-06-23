Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Reports of Police Chase in Excess of 100 MPH Through Twin Falls Ends in Crash

By Nate Bird
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 8 days ago
Wednesday afternoon around 2 PM we received reports of a high speed chase through Twin Falls. Witnesses say a black Dodge truck with a green company logo was being pursued by police starting on or around Poleline. The chase also headed down Filer Ave with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The truck then traveled south down Washington Street to the airport where the truck crashed at the FedEx building.

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
