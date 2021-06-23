Cancel
Potts Camp, MS

Lady Cardinals versus Lady Devils

By Advertise
South Reporter
 8 days ago

Potts Camp High School is hosting summer basketball with several area teams participating. Arecent game featured the Lady Cardinals versus the Ashland Lady Blue Devils. (Top photo) Pictured competing are Ja'mrie Faulkner (15) and Meeya Gordon of Potts Camp and Megan Crutcher (23) and Paris Steward of Ashland. (Bottom left) Destiny Stewart of Ashland goes up for a shot as Elise Traylor of Potts Camp plays defense. (Bottom right) Chanyia Collins of Potts Camp goes to the goal versus Destiny Stewart and Jaziah Bean of Ashland.

