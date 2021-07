Q: My dog is frightened by fireworks. How can I help him?. A: Great question and this is very common. It's certainly best to know when fireworks are to be expected so that you can make preparations if possible. If you can leave town for a quieter setting, that would be fantastic. But because fireworks are mostly ubiquitous this time of year, it's going to be tough to avoid, so try to insulate your dog from the sights and sounds. Use your basement or an internal room of your house. Play the radio or turn the television up loudly to help mask the sounds. Close windows, doors and blinds to reduce the visual clues and sounds of the fireworks.