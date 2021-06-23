Otterbein students write scripts for Abbey Theater production

Three Otterbein class assignments became scripts for the first collaboration between Otterbein University and the Abbey Theater of Dublin. Dublin, Ohio –The Abbey Theater of Dublin will use scripts written by Otterbein University students for the theater’s summer production, Otterbein Playwright Collective. Performances will be held in-person and live streamed at 7 p.m. June 25 and 26. The performance will be available on-demand from June 27 – July 3 with one ticket per streaming device. The Abbey Theater is located at 5600 Post Road, Dublin. Purchase tickets to view the Otterbein Playwright Collective in-person, livestream, or on-demand here.