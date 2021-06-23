Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 day-three rookies poised to make early impact in 2021 NFL season

By Nicholas McGee
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral day-three rookies have already made an impression during OTAs and minicamp and here we look at five who could stand out early during the 2021 NFL season. The NFL is effectively on vacation for the next few weeks but, though this period of the calendar represents an opportunity for downtime, this year’s crop of rookies may already have an eye towards training camp as they look to make an impression and stake a claim for a significant role in their first season.

withthefirstpick.com
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Rookies#Bat#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Three Detroit Lions Sign Rookie Contracts

The Detroit Lions hosted their final voluntary workout on Thursday. On the final day ahead of a six-week break, the team got second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike, along with fourth-round picks Amon-Ra St. Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes under contract. Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu is the lone rookie needing to get his...
NFLInternational Business Times

WATCH: Former NFL MVP Poised For Return To Fine Form With Patriots

Cam Newton returns to OTAs after a right hand injury. Bill Belichick still believes in Newton's quarterback skills. Newton is not worried about losing his starter status. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has returned to organized team activities (OTAs) after missing some time due to a bone bruise in his right hand and he has never looked better.
NFLBleacher Report

Browns' Free-Agent Signings Who WIll Make Biggest Impact Next Season

The Cleveland Browns raided the Los Angeles Rams secondary to improve their defense in free agency. Cleveland brought in John Johnson III at safety and Troy Hill at nickelback to strengthen the unit headlined by Denzel Ward in 2020. The Browns now have a strong mix of veteran players, young...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Sebastian Joseph Day makes NFL underappreciated list

The LA Rams have a few players in the last year of their contract. We know that there are five offensive linemen in that category, and five linebackers as well. But perhaps the one expiring contract that is the most troubling for the LA Rams defense is that of nose tackle Sebastian Joseph Day. Does that surprise you? It shouldn’t, because SJD is one of the LA Rams’ most productive defensive linemen. So productive, that he was named to the NFL’s most underappreciated players’ list.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Early Eagles Season Predictions: Part Three

The next three teams on the Eagles schedule are the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Chargers. This is another tough stretch for the Eagles, and nothing is guaranteed with these three games. The Raiders finished second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and could make the playoffs in 2021.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Patrick Johnson

During this semi-dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for seventh-round rush linebacker Patrick Johnson. Previous player comp profiles. DeVonta Smith • Landon Dickerson. Milton Williams • Zech McPhearson • Kenny Gainwell.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Projecting a realistic rookie season for Kwity Paye

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. The Indianapolis Colts’ draft room was delighted when they found out Kwity Paye would be available to them at No. 21 overall, and understandably so considering how many mock drafts projected the young edge rusher as a potential top-10 pick.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three moves Packers should make before 2021 season begins

In June, the majority of roster building is complete and it’s time to focus on preparations for the regular season. For the Green Bay Packers, they’ve done a good job of building the roster over the past few months, but there is still work to be done before they kick off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
NFLUSA Today

CBS names former Ohio State players (and coach) as make or break for NFL season

Jason La Canfora and our friends at CBS Sports have produced another interesting list, and this one pertains to the NFL’s make-or-break players (and coaches) who could determine their team’s fate this season. The NFL landscape is filled with former Ohio State stars and CBS Sports lists a surprising amount as key catalysts to their team’s success.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football: Three True Freshman Who Can Make An Immediate Impact In 2021

Hometown: East Lansing, Mich. Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin. NFL Comp: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals — Like Boyd, Anthony isn't the biggest, fastest or most naturally athletic receiver on the field, but he's got a knack for creating separation, makes tough catches look easy and is better after the catch than you'd think. Boyd is listed at 6-1, 197 pounds, which is where Anthony probably ends up by the time he's done at Michigan once he's able to mature and hit the weight room.
NFLBleacher Report

Jets' Elijah Moore Could Be NFL's Top Rookie WR in 2021

There's plenty being said (and written) about the wide receiver class of 2021 and with good reason. This year's crop of wideouts was as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Beginning with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall, there were three wide receivers taken inside of the top 10: Chase and Alabama teammates Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts has the talent to make NFL history this season

May 25, 2021; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons have had some outstanding rookies over the last decade or so as they...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Marquez Callaway reflects on impressive rookie season with Saints

Marquez Callaway wasn't the Tennessee wide receiver who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was the Tennessee wide receiver who made the biggest impact as an NFL rookie. After a productive four-year career with the Vols, Callaway managed to make the 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints despite not having a traditional training camp with which to earn his spot and went on to contribute on offense and special teams as a rookie. Earlier this week, during the Saints' mandatory minicamp, Callaway met with the media virtually to reflect on his impressive rookie season.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Projecting rookie roles for the upcoming season

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) It is no doubt that the Chicago Bears put together a very solid draft. They addressed their positions of need and came away with some great talent for the future. With the season looming over us in a couple of months, it is interesting to think about how the rookies will contribute to the team. How much will Justin Fields play? Will the rookie lineman establish themselves as future pieces? There are many questions surrounding what kind of roles the rookies will play.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Rookie QB Expectations for the 2021 Season

Coming off a season in which Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert surpassed expectations without the benefit of preseason games, the bar sits higher than normal for incoming rookie quarterbacks. This year's draft class featured passers selected with each of the first three picks, plus five total in the opening round....
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Analytics: Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Poised to Have Productive Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rashod Bateman is poised to have one of the most productive years for rookie wide receivers, according to Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network Analytics Expert. Bateman was ranked sixth among the rookie wide receivers for production behind Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), DeVonta Smith (Eagles), Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) and Elijah Moore (Jets).