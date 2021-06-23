Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yemassee, SC

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome call it “a right of passage.” Others say it’s “Redneck Heaven.” Any way you look at it, Harold’s Country Club in Yemassee is definitely an experience. Photo by Ron Callari. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

yourislandnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yemassee, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry Life#Harold S Country Club#Lowcountry Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...