LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. With Space Jam: A New Legacy set to hit theatres next month, fans who want to own a small piece of the enterprise will get that chance by way of an exciting array of new merchandise. McDonald’s has teamed up with the legendary skateboard lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. for the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection which features jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and much more.