Miami, FL – After a three-week break to reflect and possibly regain some confidence, Inter Miami fell flat in a contentious 0-1 loss to DC United. After what is now the team’s third straight defeat, it’s safe to say the team has reached a low point. For all the talk about what the club wants to achieve and how big they want to be, it feels as though there’s a giant elephant in the room no one is discussing. Inter Miami needs to stop pretending.