G2 expands software research categories to address data boom

Latest released the research study on Global Distribution Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Distribution Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Distribution Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP (Germany),Oracle (United States),Sage Group (United Kingdom),Infor (United States),JDA Software Group (United States),AccSoft Business Solutions (Canada),Acumatica (United States),ADS Solutions (United States),Agnitech (United States),Blue Link Associates (Canada),Cadre Software (United States),Cloud 9 ERP Solutions (United States),Data-Basics (United States).