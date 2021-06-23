Cancel
G2 expands software research categories to address data boom

By Sage Lazzaro
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, software marketplace G2 released results from its summer 2021 research project, which invites enterprises to compare aggregated software review scores and discover solutions. In total, the research includes a whooping 7,000 reports and market grids across 2,000 categories. The company also announced it had raised $157 million in funding.

venturebeat.com
#Data Mining#Marketing Software#Software Categories#Customer Data#Venturebeat#G2#Cms#Crm#Insightsquared#Einstein Analytics#Smb
