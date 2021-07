DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lachelle Guy was looking for a second job last Winter when a childhood interest led Guy to create a second one of her own. “When I was little, my mom loved candles, everybody I know loves candles...I researched it one day to see what it takes to make a candle, that was back in December 2020,” Guy said, “ (I) just thought it could really be something so why not give it a try and put more into it and so that’s what I did.”