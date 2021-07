CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soy futures closed sharply higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged plantings below analysts' expectations. * The USDA said U.S. farmers planted soy on 87.555 million acres, below analysts' expectations for 88.955 million. * In a quarterly stocks report, USDA said domestic soybean stocks as of June 1 came in at a six-year low of 767 million bushels. That was below analysts' expectations for 787 million. * The data indicated that soy prices need to increase to slow demand for the oilseed, analysts said. The market was trading lower before the USDA issued its plantings and stocks data. * On Thursday, the USDA is scheduled to release a monthly fats and oils report that analysts predict will show U.S. soybean crushings in May were down from the previous year, according to a Reuters survey. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 86-1/2 cents at $13.99 a bushel and hit their highest price in more than two weeks. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.47 cents at 62.76 cents per lb. August soymeal futures were $27.1 higher at $377.50 a ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)