Gov. Greg Abbott, former President Donald Trump react to VP Harris visit to border

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump responded to the news of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to El Paso. Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government's ill-thought-out open border policies. She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.