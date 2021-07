Dungeons & Dragons has been one of the most popular tabletop games for decades. The many adventures it will put you and your friends on have made countless memories for nerds everywhere. While today you can easily start a campaign online with friends, it has always been gathering together around the same table that brings the authentic D&D experience. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance looks to revive that feeling of epic adventure and bring it to video game form. The game is focused on its cooperative four-player action, so can you play it splitscreen?