Man Enjoyed Busy Time With Five Children At Edwardsville Fishing Derby

On Saturday, June 12th from 9:00am - Noon, 131 young anglers made their way to the Main Marina on Lake Saint Louis to battle it out for fish catching glory! It was a hot day but that didn't stop these girls and boys from catching a ton of fish. This was a free event put on by the Lake Saint Louis Anglers Club. Once the kids were signed up, they were able to choose a prize of rod/reel combos, fishing kits, nets, tackle boxes, etc. The club provided bait and help rigging up their fishing poles. The kids also enjoyed participating in a casting contest and a shore lunch of hotdogs, chips, soda, and water was provided/sponsored by the Lake Saint Louis Community Association. Thanks to those that volunteered their time to help and thanks to the Sponsors that helped fund this great community event.