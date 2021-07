This feature first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. Cristiano Ronaldo was enjoying the fresh air and chatting with his best friend and advisor, Ricardo Regufe, when out of nowhere he stopped the conversation. With a couple of whistles and a swirl of his right hand, CR7 called time and gave the gesture to his Portugal colleagues – turn around, lads, we’re going home. Without a word, they followed him back to the team hotel like a pack of faithful pets.