MedPAC Report on PAMA a Mixed Bag for Lab Industry
NEW YORK — The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's recent report to Congress on the Protecting Access to Medicare Act was something of a mixed bag for the lab industry. In the report, which was released last week, the commission acknowledged the validity of the industry's complaints regarding price data collection under PAMA. However, it also suggested that more action might be needed to control lab testing costs, including potentially addressing the growth in spending on genetic testing.www.360dx.com