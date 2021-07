When it comes to Fourth of July holiday observances and celebrations in Blount County, there’s good news and bad news. First, the bad: The city of Alcoa’s annual FreedomFest celebration, which normally takes place around the Duck Pond in the Springbrook community, is canceled for 2021 ... and for 2022, according to the city’s website: “At the present time, there are no set plans for when the event will return due to the area’s roadway construction projects and (COVID-19).”