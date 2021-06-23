Tacos for Crypto: A Taquería in South El Monte Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for Carnitas
Tacos for Bitcoin, what a time to be alive in L.A.’s Taco Life. Taquería Periban opened its location in 1996. Is family-owned and operated and a bonafide hidden gem located in an industrial section of South El Monte, just east of Rosemead Boulevard. As you pull up to order and check out their whiteboard with the menu, you’ll see it, next to the Plato de Asada and Sope menu items: “Bitcoin Accepted.”www.lataco.com