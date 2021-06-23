Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South El Monte, CA

Tacos for Crypto: A Taquería in South El Monte Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for Carnitas

By Erwin Recinos
Posted by 
LATACO
LATACO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tacos for Bitcoin, what a time to be alive in L.A.’s Taco Life. Taquería Periban opened its location in 1996. Is family-owned and operated and a bonafide hidden gem located in an industrial section of South El Monte, just east of Rosemead Boulevard. As you pull up to order and check out their whiteboard with the menu, you’ll see it, next to the Plato de Asada and Sope menu items: “Bitcoin Accepted.”

www.lataco.com
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
429
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
South El Monte, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
South El Monte, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Carnitas#Cryptocurrency#Food Drink#Taquer A#Taco Life#Bitcoin Accepted#Venmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BicyclesPosted by
LATACO

For the Lowrider Bike Club ‘Bikes on the Blvd,’ Building and Riding Provide Members a Sense of Family and Purpose

Founders of the lowrider bike club “Bikes on the Blvd,” Arnold “Stacks” Flores, and Jesse “Blue” Uribe had been homies long before the pandemic. They also both enjoyed working on bikes. Stacks shared an idea of working on bikes together while cruising Whittier Boulevard to the arch after Arizona Avenue. It was a simple idea, and they both acted on it, immediately working on a plan to execute. From this idea, Blue, Stacks, and Raul—Arnold’s son—laid the foundation to create the bike club “Bikes in the Blvd.” In less than a year, the bike club has grown to 30 members ranging from ages four to 37. It’s a very close-knit group of enthusiastic individuals that want to participate in L.A.’s bike culture and eventually move up to cars.
Carson, CAPosted by
LATACO

Ever Wanted a Custom Lowrider Bike? This Hustler Out of Carson Can Make It Happen

On a blazing hot Saturday afternoon, the lowrider bike club Rack City Lows meets up in Carson to put in work on their pride and joy on two wheels. While recent media coverage in Los Angeles has focused on lowrider meetups happening in Echo Park and East Los Angeles, the club’s founder and president Donn King remain committed to the art of their counterparts: lowrider bikes, also known as lowbikes.
Walnut, CAPosted by
LATACO

L.A. TACO Music Premiere: S.G.V. Foo Adrian Carmine’s Newest Jam ‘Listen To My Heart Speak’ Will Cure Those Summertime Blues

It’s summertime, and we here at L.A. TACO, along with our friends at My Grito Industries, want to make sure we have verano tunnage taken care of all season long. Case in point, the new jam and video from singer-songwriter foo Adrian Carmine entitled “Listen To My Heart Speak.” The S.G.V. native flexes his musicianship chops on this track by performing most instruments himself recorded from his home recording studio in Walnut, CA. Stuck inside this past year with the lockdown blues,
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Arturo and the Rancho Zen of Washing Dishes: Life Lessons From a Career Dishwasher

After driving 100 miles through the Grapevine from Los Angeles to Bakersfield to feast on the James Beard Award–winning Noriega Hotel’s famous oregano-scented pickled beef tongue, I met a venerable dishwasher named Arturo Soto. He was an immigrant from Tuxpan, Michoacán, a rural village in a state in Mexico known for being the world capital of avocados and for cartel violence.
Posted by
LATACO

Beloved Independent Music Venue in Historic Filipinotown Officially Closing

After more than 20 years in business, the Bootleg Theater in Historic Filipinotown is officially closing its doors. Co-owner Jason Adams broke the news to L.A. TACO on June 10, while he and his partner, Alicia Adams, returned to the theater to retrieve the iconic metal sign that hung outside their Beverly Boulevard location for decades. “There is no question that the best nights of our life (so far) were spent at the Bootleg,” the couple said in a statement to L.A. TACO yesterday. There are currently no plans to move the business—which served as a safe space for punk rockers, bar room wrestlers, poets, and local actors—to a new location.
RestaurantsPosted by
LATACO

Go to Sylmar for the Best Asada Fries in L.A.

Asada fries can be divisive, to say the least, but to those people, I say, you’re wrong. As a kid, they were in constant rotation; a tray of cheesy asada fries was a guarantee of satisfaction. So they’ll always have a special place in my soul. But for those who can’t get over their ego, Mi Ranchito Taqueria in Sylmar might help you see the light. Mi Ranchito Taquería is a lonchera that parks nearby a Bank of America and a short walk away from Tacos Mi Rincon Tapatio.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Meet the Woman In Charge of Conserving Every Single Inch of the Watts Towers, L.A.’s Most Iconic Landmark

With gentrification on the rise comes the not always aesthetically pleasing money-over-culture approach to L.A.’s historically rich and beautiful architecture. As a result, old craftsman homes and California bungalows are becoming contemporary buildings planted like markers of systemic racial inequalities within Los Angeles neighborhoods. However, through Art Conservation, Elisabetta Covizzi is helping preserve the culture of native Angelenos through her most significant conservation project at the world-famous Watts Towers.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
LATACO

He Got a Ticket From the Police He Called to Protect Him, Then Long Beach Had This Street Vendor’s Back

“Estoy nervioso,” “I’m nervous,” said street vendor Eliu Ramírez as he prepared himself to receive a crowd of over 100 people in Long Beach. This past Saturday, the 35-year-old vendor from Puebla, Mexico, received an outpour of support after a video went viral showing a group of kids verbally harassing him and another vendor. At one point in the video, the kids grab items from the vendor’s carts and throw them to the ground. To make matters worse, when Ramírez and José Eugenio Vivanco called Long Beach police for assistance, the officer who arrived cited the vendors with a $900 ticket for not having the proper permits to sell food. The entire incident made Executive Director of the Local Hearts Foundation, Tito Rodriguez, better known in Long Beach as The Hood Santa feel very uneasy, so he decided to organize a community buy-out for both vendors.