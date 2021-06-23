Tacos for Crypto: A Taquería in South El Monte Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for Carnitas

Founders of the lowrider bike club “Bikes on the Blvd,” Arnold “Stacks” Flores, and Jesse “Blue” Uribe had been homies long before the pandemic. They also both enjoyed working on bikes. Stacks shared an idea of working on bikes together while cruising Whittier Boulevard to the arch after Arizona Avenue. It was a simple idea, and they both acted on it, immediately working on a plan to execute. From this idea, Blue, Stacks, and Raul—Arnold’s son—laid the foundation to create the bike club “Bikes in the Blvd.” In less than a year, the bike club has grown to 30 members ranging from ages four to 37. It’s a very close-knit group of enthusiastic individuals that want to participate in L.A.’s bike culture and eventually move up to cars.