Isekai Visual Novel ‘Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1’ Gets July Release on Switch and PC With English Support

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVridge announced that their romance visual novel Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 14, 2021. Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 features a protagonist who has just been reborn into a fantasy world that has already been cleared. The theme of the isekai narrative has the player reborn just seconds before the last boss was destroyed without any memory of your adventure or strength. However, people around you confirm you’re the hero so you just go along with it.

noisypixel.net
