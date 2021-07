Washington's wild places are teeming with life. Learn a bit more about two common species, pika and paintbrush, and where you can find them. “Eeep!” You’ll probably hear them before you see them. A high-pitched call. A loud chirp. A warning of danger. It’s a pika. If you happen to see one — if you didn’t scare it off — it’s a small mammal, often camouflaged against the rocks. Pikas are related to rabbits, and look somewhat similar, although they’re much smaller and have smaller ears.