Expedition Days At Travelers Rest This Weekend

So when can we resurrect John Candy and his Wally World park security character? I'm asking, because I think it would be great to have him stand at all of the park entrances repeating the line "Sorry folks, but the park's closed." I guess the moose outside didn't tell anybody. Our national parks are seeing record numbers this year across the country. We are seeing exceptionally high numbers of tourists this year in Montana. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as Montana relies a lot on the tourism industry. But, HOLY COW, it is crowded.