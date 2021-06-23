Cancel
Expedition Days At Travelers Rest This Weekend

By Denny Bedard
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 9 days ago
Our fabulous journal of interesting day trip suggestions continues with a salute to Lewis and Clark for Expedition Days. Travelers Rest State Park invites you to this community event this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27. The annual fun-filled weekend commemorates the 1806 campsite of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The expedition stopped at this site near Lolo from June 30 through July 3 to rest, hunt, tend to equipment and finalize their plans to split into two groups for the return trip through Montana.

KLYQ is Hamilton's News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

