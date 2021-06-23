Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Governor issues final public health emergency order

By The Albany Herald, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Jun. 23—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on July 1 at midnight. "With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 a.m. (sic)," Kemp said in a news release. "I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#The General Assembly#Georgians#The Peach State The No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.