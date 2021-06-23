Pets of the week

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTwo-year-old domestic shorthair Godiva has been with us since early march as a stray. Godiva was previously in a foster home since she came in with her babies still nursing. All of her kittens have found homes so we just need this mama to get adopted! If you cannot make a lifetime commitment but may be willing to foster a mama cat with kittens or orphaned kittens just kittens then please register today! Fostering can be 2 weeks to a month depending on the kitten's size, weight.

