Marjorie Taylor Greene to help Rep. Mary Miller kick off fundraising at Illinois event

By Kelsey Landis, Belleville News-Democrat
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Jun. 23—A southern Illinois congresswoman will host a private fundraising event in Effingham next month with another U.S. representative who holds similar far-right views. Republican U.S. Reps. Mary Miller and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will hold a reception and dinner on Thursday, July 8 at the Effingham Performing Arts Center in the downstate Illinois city about an hour from Miller's hometown of Oakland.

