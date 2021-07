Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on PC and iOS devices for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and it's even running on improved hardware. Microsoft has been working on bringing cloud gaming to more and more platforms, and it started invite-only testing of PC and iOS streaming for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers back in April. You still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to use Xbox Cloud Gaming, but now you don't need a special invite to play - if you're on PC or iOS, just point your browser (Edge, Chrome, and iOS Safari are all currently supported) to xbox.com/play and get started. If you're on Android, you'll still need to play through the dedicated Xbox Game Pass app.