NCCSP Board puts NCHC’s CEO Michael Loy on paid administrative leave
In a press release issued on June 1, North Central Health Care (NCHC) confirmed that following closed session on Thursday, May 27, the North Central Community Services Program (NCCSP) Board decided to place Michael Loy, NNCHC Chief Executive Officer, on paid administrative leave; appoint Chief Financial Officer Jill Meschke as Interim CEO; and authorize the Executive Committee of the Board to take further appropriate action based on the guidance of the full NCCSP board in closed session.merrillfotonews.com