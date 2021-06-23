Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Simmons Turns Heads as 2021 Season Approaches

By David Boclair
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 8 days ago

It would be an overstatement to say that all eyes are on Jeffery Simmons as the 2021 NFL season approaches.

It is clear, though, that people are paying attention to the Tennessee Titans’ defensive lineman. In the last couple days, he has been mentioned as one of the league’s top young players and a leading candidate to earn his first Pro Bowl invitation this season.

“I know (the coaches) expect a lot out of me,” Simmons said recently. “Personally, I’m accepting that role coming in, looking to have a great year. Whatever I can do to help the team win and every down, every snap, give it my all.”

This will be Simmons’ third season in the NFL. The Titans selected him 19th overall in 2019, courtesy of a knee injury that caused him to drop farther than his talent warranted.

To date, he has appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and has been credited with 89 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He tied for eighth on the team last season with 49 tackles.

SI.com’s Conor Orr included Simmons on his list of 10 players who could make their first Pro Bowl appearances.

Orr said, in part:

Most incredibly, Simmons was among the league leaders in net yards over average against the run, which, when accounting for snap percentages and actual time on the field, was astounding. None of the three players who finished in front of him played anywhere close to 75% of their teams’ snaps, yet Simmons held a -0.71 yards average over the course of almost 900 snaps. So, the Titans could count on a run against them going for almost a yard less when Simmons was on the field.

Additionally, NFL.com had Simmons as part of its All-Under-25 Team, which also includes Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown.

NFL.com said:

Simmons took a big step in Year 2 after getting a late start as a rookie due to an injury he suffered while training for the draft. He recorded three of his five career sacks in 2020, finishing second on the Titans in QB hits with 14. This is a bit of an under-the-radar selection as Simmons has yet to become a household name, but he's trending toward lofty status.

Anyone who has seen Simmons play regularly over the past two seasons already knows that he is someone worth watching at all times.

Community Policy
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
118
Followers
221
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Nfl Season#American Football#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Bowen Eager to See Titans' Defense Come Together

Shane Bowen’s new title comes with a few perks. The main benefit of officially being the defensive coordinator is that his attention is never centered on one position group. “I think first and foremost, it helps with the relationships with all the players across the board,” Bowen said Wednesday. “Seeing them work. Being able to take stuff from the meeting room to individual, to group, to team.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Demario Davis a Top 10 linebacker in the NFL

In 2008, the New Orleans Saints acquired a former New York Jets linebacker that would go on to be a staple in turning around the Saints defense. Ten years later, the Saints added another former New York Jets linebacker to revitalize the defense, with Demario Davis looking to find similar success as Jonathan Vilma before him.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Tannehill Restructures Contract to Accommodate Jones

It is likely no one with the Tennessee Titans will benefit more from Sunday’s trade for wide receiver Julio Jones than quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It makes sense, therefore, that franchise officials turned to Tannehill to help fit Jones under the salary cap. When they agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowler, they had just $2.36 million of salary cap space, which meant they had to create additional room before the deal actually could be executed.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Byard: Julio Jones Got What He Wanted

Kevin Byard heard what the rest of the sports world heard. When Julio Jones made an unscheduled appearance last month on the Fox Sports debate show Undisputed, courtesy of a cold call from co-host Shannon Sharpe, he made clear what he wanted from an expected trade out of Atlanta. “I...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Reach Deal to Acquire Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans acquired seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade. The deal is a...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Robinson: Jones a Good Fit in Mind, Body

Jon Robinson had no trouble when asked to name what he liked about Julio Jones. He immediately rattled off more than a handful. There was one thing that the Tennessee Titans general manager liked above all others, though. And it is that one that makes him believe Sunday’s trade for the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, one of the NFL’s most productive players of the last decade, will work out for him and his team.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Julio Improves Titans' Super Bowl Odds

On paper, the Tennessee Titans’ roster is undeniably better than it was at this time a week ago. General manager Jon Robinson made an aggressive, win-now move over the weekend when he added wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. With numerous deals in free agency...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

A look at Julio Jones' Best NFL Games

Julio Jones has produced one mesmerizing player biography. Soon, the Tennessee Titans public relations staff will be in charge of uploading it to the team’s official website. In a trade late Sunday morning, the Titans acquired Jones, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, from the Atlanta Falcons. Over the...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Saban's Endorsement the 'Final Straw' in Decision to Deal for Jones

For several reasons, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson liked what he saw in Julio Jones as he weighed whether to trade for the veteran wide receiver. Of course, Robinson enjoyed watching Jones’ film. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro produced Hall-of-Fame numbers over 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, frequently overwhelming defenses with his combination of speed, size and skill. In addition, Robinson and the Titans understand that Jones values winning over personal production.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Tannehill Tries to Forge Familiarity with New Targets

Make no mistake, Ryan Tannehill loves throwing the ball to A.J. Brown. The Tennessee Titans quarterback has hooked up with Brown more than any other pass catcher since he became the starter midway through the 2019 season. Brown has accumulated 1,000 yards in both and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2020.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

What Julio Jones Has Done Against Titans' 2021 Opponents

Each of the Tennessee Titans' 2021 opponents would have had to prepare for an explosive offense as it was. Running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown aren’t easy asks for any defense. Now, factor in seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who the Titans acquired in a...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Age Just a Number to Julio Jones

Julio Jones heard the doubters. Not long after the Tennessee Titans traded for the star wide receiver, some brought up his age (32), while others pointed to his injury history, including a hamstring ailment that shortened his 2020 season. Jones, during his first press conference as a Titan on Thursday...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Negotiations for Jones Wrapped Up on Lake, in Restaurant

Certainly, Jon Robinson is thankful to have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He may be even more thankful for the strong cellular service that made it possible. The Tennessee Titans general manager said that discussions about the trade...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Another 2021 Draft Pick Agrees to Terms

Rashad Weaver has some legal issues to resolve, but he also has an NFL contract. The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with the outside linebacker, the second of their two fourth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, on Thursday. Weaver is the sixth member of Tennessee’s eight-player 2021 draft class...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Comparing Brown-Jones to Other NFL Wide Receiver Duos

The trade for Julio Jones means one thing. The Tennessee Titans are all in on this season. The deal vaulted their offense – at least on paper – into the ranks of the NFL elite because it gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill a wide receiver duo on par with any other pair in the league.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Top Storylines as Training Camp Approaches

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their offseason program Thursday, which means all sights are now set on training camp. As the reigning AFC South champions, playoff participants in three of the last four seasons and one of two NFL franchises to finish with a winning record in each of the last five seasons, there is reason for optimism. As coach Mike Vrabel noted this week, though, at this time of year there are no actual victories, just visions of how teams want to play when the season commences in September.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Reynolds Works, Waits in Wake of Jones Deal

Understandably, nobody is talking about Josh Reynolds much these days. Tennessee Titans fans have been on a week-long emotional high after the acquisition of seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. Seemingly all of the discussion centers on the potentially explosive duo Jones could form with A.J. Brown. That has...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Jones Happy to be Part of 'One-One Punch with Titans

Everybody knows how A.J. Brown feels about having the opportunity to play alongside Julio Jones. He’s electrified and exuberant. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver once had a picture of Jones in his locker. He said he uses Jones to gauge how he measures up to the best receivers in the game.