Poteau, OK

Over 30 kilos of meth seized in Poteau

Posted by 
5NEWS
 7 days ago
POTEAU, Okla. — 30 kilos of meth was seized in Poteau following a drug trafficking investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN). “The OBN Poteau Task Force has been targeting a group bringing multiple pounds of meth into Le Flore County for distribution on the streets of Poteau and other nearby communities. Since this investigation launched earlier this spring, more than sixty-five (65) pounds of meth has been seized," Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman, said.

www.5newsonline.com
Fort Smith, AR
