There was a time when Allison Schmitt could feast on chocolate cake after a meet and still swim a best time at the next competition. Schmitt said that’s no longer the case now that she’s 31. But when she turned 18 while in Omaha in 2008 for the first of two meets that summer — a test event in the indoor pool installed at the then-Qwest Center before the U.S. Olympic Trials — that’s precisely what she did.