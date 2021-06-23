Cancel
Chiefs to return to St. Joe for Training Camp with fans

By Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director
KOMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs announced that they will return to their usual Training Camp home of Western Missouri State University in St. Joseph next month. The team held Camp in Kansas City last year due the pandemic. Additionally, fans will be allowed to attend parts of Training Camp as they...

