The Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its seventh class to be inducted on Thursday, July 15th, at Fort Fairfield High School. Tickets are now available for the banquet and induction ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a meal at 6 p.m. with the induction of this year’s class of eight athletes. Only 125 tickets will be available at $35 each.