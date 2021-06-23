Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mini Red White and Blue Berry Hand Pies.

howsweeteats.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese red white and blue berry hand pies are such a fun and festive treat for the summer holiday season! Perfect served warm with melty vanilla ice and extra berry sauce. We’re getting festive today with the cutest little berry hand pies!. These warm little pockets of love are bursting...

www.howsweeteats.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Red And Blue#Berries#Vanilla Ice Cream#Summer Holiday#Food Drink#Mini Red White#Blue Berry Hand Pies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
South Hackensack, NJPosted by
People

Dana Pollack's Red, White & Blue Angel Food Cake

'This is hands-down one of my favorite recipes,' says the author of the Dana's Bakery cookbook, which is filled with desserts from her South Hackensack, N.J., shop. 'It's light, airy and perfect for summer!'. Spoon red batter evenly into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Spoon white (undyed) batter evenly over...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Summer Sips: Cheers With a Casa Red, White and Blue Cocktail This 4th of July

America’s birthday is synonymous with many things, but when it comes to all things food and drink, the more patriotic in color, the better. There are red, white and blue recipes, desserts and drinks, flag-themed cake and plenty of party decorations worthy of Independence Day, but when it comes to the ideal summer sipper to serve to your guests, make it a Casa Red, White and Blue cocktail.
Food & DrinksSaveur

Sour Cherry Hand Pies

These hand pies are an easy and portable way to showcase seasonal sour cherries. Rye flour lends a nutty complexity to the tender butter pie crust while cherry cocktail bitters, rich balsamic vinegar, and whole vanilla bean provide additional layers of fragrance and depth. Punch out circles of dough using a 6-inch aluminum pie tin or a bowl of similar size. A cherry pitter will make fast work of processing the fresh fruit; out of season, frozen sour cherries are an excellent substitute.
Lifestyleaspiremetro.com

9 Products Rocking Red White And Blue Hues

Gear up for the holiday weekend with some of our favorite summery red, white and blue goods. From dining and entertaining to exercise and sport, the ability to bring more of our daily interactions outdoors is a game-changer. 11 Ravens outdoor tables combine sleek design, imagination, weather-resistant materials, and technology to bring the games of pool, ping pong and shuffleboard to the outdoors in high style. Each are available in a choice of teak (fine sanded or finished with teak oil) or aluminum (which can be powder coated in any color).
Food & DrinksChicago Sun-Times

Red, white and blue cookies, just in time for 4th of July

Preparation time: 10 minutes; Freezing time: about 30 minutes. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place parchment paper on rimmed baking sheet. Beat butter and sugar until blended and fluffy. Add flour and vanilla and beat until well combined. Divide the dough into three equal pieces and color one piece red and another piece blue with food color gel.
Food & Drinksmvmagazine.com

Strawberry Hand Pies

Mini-tarts with a buttery crust and a jammy fresh strawberry filling for the win. These Strawberry Hand Pies are inspired by the iconic store-bought toaster cakes (aka Pop Tarts), but they’re oh-so-much better. They’re a perfect snack for anytime of the day – just the right amount of crunch, sweetness and berry-ness. If you’re feeding a breakfast crowd, assemble the pastries, cover, and stow them, unglazed and unbaked, in the fridge overnight so they are ready to glaze and bake first thing in the next morning.
Grocery & SupermaketLexington Herald-Leader

Recipe: This cake is red, white and won’t leave you feeling blue

For the better part of the past century, red velvet cake has appeared in cookbooks and on menus, dazzling diners with its lipstick-red and snow-white layers. Popular year-round, today, the cake is often seen at celebrations and holidays where red makes a showing, including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
LifestyleAustin Daily Herald

Jena DeMoss: 3 reasons to add red, white and blue to the holiday table

Is there anything more American than the Fourth of July? As we get ready to celebrate the holiday with meals featuring summer classics like hot dogs, hamburgers and apple pie, why not mix it up and celebrate with some fun, patriotic plates?. Make your food festive and nutritious by adding...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your red, white and blue food

This year’s Fourth of July gatherings bring a new fresh feeling of independence as we again start gathering in person, seeing each other’s faces and even hugging! So I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our national holiday than by bringing some red, white and blue ideas to the party.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Chocolate Orange Mug Cake

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Divide 1tbsp cocoa between 2 standard (400ml) microwave-safe mugs. Add 1tbsp marmalade to each mug; mix...
Lifestylecoastalillustrated.com

Celebrating independence with red, white + blue refresments

“And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air …!” So goes our National Anthem – and praise be – this year fireworks extravaganzas will be back in most places! I missed many things last Independence Day – picnics, concerts, the camaraderie of friends and family – but maybe most of all I missed the fireworks. I ran across a recipe for a cocktail that, quite literally, will set off mini-fireworks in your mouth. The nice thing is – kids will love it, too (sans alcohol, of course).
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Moist, fluffy Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are a staple you will want to use for all your weekday meals. Whether you use them for sliders, sides, or just eat them as-is like me, they will be gone in no time with how sweet and buttery-soft they are!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Our Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It’s an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you’ll want again and again.
Lifestylewho13.com

Fun and healthy red, white, and blue desserts

Fareway Registered Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares three fun and healthy red, white, and blue dessert ideas. You can learn more at fareway.com. Fareway is one of the proud sponsors of the “Hunting with Heroes Salute to Veterans Race Series.” For the first year ever, Boone Speedway will host a Salute to Veterans race on Saturday, July 31st.
Lifestylehowsweeteats.com

Summer Fridays, Vol 5.

Happy 4th weekend! Here’s what the weekend looks like!. My perfect 4th of July menu! It includes my smash burgers, the best baked beans, the melon mosaic salad, this perfect summer panzanella and hot cheetos grilled corn. YES. DRINKING. My sparkling rosé pimms cups! And cherry lime gin and tonics....
Food & Drinkshowsweeteats.com

Currently Crushing On.

This week on the blog, I shared this amazing grilled spatchcock chicken with cola BBQ sauce. We love it! I also shared this summer stone fruit salad with basil vinaigrette, these summer salmon tacos and a festive triple berry trifle with raspberry sauce. There’s also a new summer fridays post...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Strawberry Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

These strawberry cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are so sweet, creamy, and delicious! You can have them for birthday parties, anniversaries, or spring holidays – they are just perfect for any occasion! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 cupcakes. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 8-10 fresh strawberries, or as desired. 2...