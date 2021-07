When U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez filed his personal financial disclosure form this year, he included payments he received in a category rarely included: wedding presents. With the approval of the Senate Ethics Committee, Menendez, reported receiving $13,000 in gifts for his wedding last October to Nadine Arslanian, an international businesswoman from Bergen County, at the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs in Bayside, Queens. A small reception was held outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.