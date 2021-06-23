Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

5 Finds from Ciara & Russell Wilson's Human Nation Line We're Obsessed With This Week

By Emily Spain
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Attaining celebrity style can be expensive....

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciara Russell Wilson#Human Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLWwd.com

Russell Wilson’s 3Brand Collection to Touch Down at Rookie USA Flagship

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson will be in New York to host a preview of his upcoming 3Brand kids clothing line at the June 24 launch of the Rookie USA flagship on Union Square. The 3Brand line is being designed, sourced, manufactured and distributed by Haddad Brands with a...
NFLPeople

Ciara and Russell Wilson Hope Their Career Moves Teach Their Kids Valuable Life Lessons

Ciara and Russell Wilson are making power couple moves. The grammy-winning artist and the NFL quarterback have had extraordinary success in their respective careers, but have focused the past few years on combining what they love and sharing them together through a number of joint business ventures. Ciara, 35, and Wilson, 32, spoke with PEOPLE to discuss the next steps they're taking in their careers and the true reason behind them.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Why Ciara Knew Russell Wilson Would Make the Best Father After Just 5 Minutes

Watch: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son. You never forget a good first impression. It's been almost five years since Russell Wilson and Ciara exchanged vows and started their lives together as husband and wife. But as their special wedding anniversary approaches this July, the couple still remembers their first encounter together that proves you can find love at first sight.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Son Win Just Made His Red Carpet Debut — and He's Not Even 1 Yet

Ciara and Russell Wilson turned the launch of his 3Brand clothing line into a family affair! On Thursday, the couple hit the red carpet in New York City with their three kids: 7-year-old Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with ex Future; 4-year-old Sienna; and 11-month-old Win. The family coordinated their outfits and took turns striking their best poses for the cameras. The event also doubled as little Win's red carpet debut!
NFLPosted by
BET

Interview: Ciara Talks Father's Day For Russell Wilson And Their Partnership With All Good Diapers

Ciara has been dominating the music industry since she released her 2004 bop "Goodies" featuring Petey Pablo. With continued success, the Grammy Award winner has focused her energy on a new challenge — motherhood. The "Beauty Marks" singer has a lovely family with her husband and NFL player Russell Wilson. Together, they share two kids, Sienna,4, and Win, 10-months, and Ciara's first son, Future, 7.
NFLAtlanta Daily World

Russell Wilson announced as one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’

Today, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was revealed and celebrated as one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes,’ a new collective of sports superstars that embody the positive characteristics of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes—The Avengers. ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ aims to acknowledge and honor sports champions making positive change, recognizing their outstanding achievements on the playing field and their super-powered community service.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Ciara and Russell Wilson are proud parents as they strut down the runway with their kids at the launch of his new 3Brand clothing line in New York City

Russell Wilson showed off his picture-perfect family at the launch of his clothing line called 3Brand, made specifically for kids, at Rookie USA Flagship in New York City. After strutting down the red carpet with their two children Sienna, four, and Win, 11 months, as well as her son Future, seven, the power couple hit the runway to model the upcoming collection, which donates three percent of its proceeds to the Why Not You Foundation.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Ciara’s Date Night Makeup Is Both Super Bold & So Effortless

Forget flipping on a Netflix rom-com — if you want to see an actual squeal-worthy romance unfold in real time, just take a scroll through Ciara’s Instagram feed. Together with handsome husband Russell Wilson, the pair share their family trips, sweet inside jokes, advice for other couples, and inside glimpses into their romantic date nights. This past Saturday night was no exception, as Ciara showed off a picture set of the couple all dressed up and about to head out on a pre-Father’s Day date. The pair’s outfits were coordinated without being matchy-matchy, but it’s Ciara’s date night makeup that really strikes a chord. Keeping the rest of her look extremely minimal (or non-existent), the Beauty Marks singer wore a striking slash of ruby red lipstick. The effect is enchanting and immediately draws all eyes to her lips, the ideal situation for any date night.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Make Adorable Runway Debut

Watch: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son. Russell Wilson, Ciara and their band of impossibly adorable children just strutted their stuff—or should we say 1, 2 stepped?—down the runway for their big modeling debut. The NFL quarterback along with his Grammy-winning bride and their children, 7-year-old Future...
Weight LossPage Six

Ciara shows off 39-pound weight loss after welcoming baby No. 3

Nearly 10 months after welcoming her third child, Ciara announced she’s back to her pre-baby weight following a 39-pound weight loss. “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks,” she announced on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m so proud of myself.”. The 35-year-old pop star announced the...
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 6/30: Russell Wilson appears on NBC’s Today Show

Filling in for Terrance today. So... how did y’all cope with the heat dome?. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joins TODAY to talk about his work raising money for pediatric cancer with the Why Not You Foundation. He also discusses five years of marriage to his wife, Ciara, and the return of fans to football stadiums.