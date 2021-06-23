Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NASSAU SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT * At 532 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Stephen Foster State Park to 7 miles west of Hilliard. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Nassau, southeastern Ware and central Charlton Counties.alerts.weather.gov