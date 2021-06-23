Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Trinity SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM PDT At 231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest Glen, or 19 miles southwest of Hayfork, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ruth and Forest Glen.alerts.weather.gov