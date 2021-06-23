Cancel
Goleta, CA

7757 Jenna Dr, Goleta, CA 93117

By Aaron Gilles, Village Properties
Noozhawk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath single-level home in the highly coveted Mountain View Ranch development! This lovely property has been remodeled with nice finishes and rests in a quiet location on one of the largest usable lots in the development. The home was originally built as one of the developers ''model homes'' and features an open flexible floor plan offering a nicely remodeled kitchen with vaulted ceilings, high-end stainless steel appliances, an island/breakfast bar and a conveniently located pantry. The house also offers vaulted ceilings in the living room, sitting room and master bedroom, A/C and an indoor laundry area. Outside in the backyard you'll be amazed to find a large wrap around yard offering plenty of privacy, ample space to entertain and a custom built deck with a built in jacuzzi off of the master bedroom. The development provides owners with great amenities including a pool, playground, sand volleyball court and fruit orchards while keeping the HOA fees at just $253/month! This property is a must see for anyone looking for a home that's move in ready!

www.noozhawk.com
