It's been a disappointing past few months for TV audiences, with cancellations coming fast and furious across both linear television and streaming. One of the latest fatal blows came when NBC cancelled the mystery-driven drama Manifest, and while fans were extremely excited by the possibility that Netflix would put in a Season 4 renewal order, given how popular the first seasons have been since debuting on the streaming service. Unfortunately, Netflix said no to more Manifest, just as it said no to more seasons of Jupiter's Legacy and The Irregulars, but you know what they DID order up? The reality series Sexy Beasts, where contestants dress like animals as part of its central blind-date concept.