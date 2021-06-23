Joy Behar Apologizes For ‘Inappropriate’ Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib
The View host’s sense of humor remains firmly planted in 1985. Joy Behar stepped in it Tuesday morning on The View when she made an offensive joke about Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Behar didn’t seem to think anything of the joke at first — although Meghan McCain could be seen cringing after the fact — but producers clearly did, as the co-host apologized for making an “inappropriate joke” just a few minutes later.www.womenzmag.com