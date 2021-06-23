Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Coi Leray Is Too Blessed to Be Stressed in Her ABCs

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing Coi Leray is going to do it's celebrate her wins. The 2021 XXL Freshman, who reps both North Jersey and Boston, has been mastering her melody-driven, kinetic rhymes over the last four years, which have been put on full display for the masses as a result of her dazzling personality. Her consistency has paid off with a Republic Records deal and a banner year. Peruse her Instagram, where you'll see her signature twerking and flexing fire ’fits, scroll through her Twitter to witness her unfiltered thoughts and watch her music videos to catch her in action. She's become the life of the party in 2021, all while her platinum-selling, smash hit "No More Parties" boasts quite the opposite. Coi brings all that good energy to life in her version of XXL's ABCs.

kffm.com
Community Policy
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abcs#Stress#Washington Heights#Republic Records#Twitter#Xxl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Links With Kodak Black & Mustard For "At The Top"

What other way is there to celebrate graduating high school than by releasing a new single? On Thursday (June 24), 24-year-old Coi Leray revealed that she has completed one of her goals by getting her high school diploma. The singer said on "No More Parties" that she's only concerned with things that will help her "elevate," and she's stuck to her word.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

2021 XXL Freshmen Read Mean Comments – Watch Flo Milli, Morray, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty and More Clap Back at Their Haters

Finally, the 2021 XXL Freshman Class has arrived. Budding rappers like Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Iann Dior, Flo Milli, Toosii, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, Morray, Rubi Rose and the Freshman 10th spot winner DDG have been selected as the next stars to shine. While many of them were seen by fans as “shoo-ins” and “must-haves,” haters will always hate.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kylie Jenner calls Travis Scott a ‘blessing’ in her life

Kylie Jenner feels “blessed” to have Travis Scott in her life. The 23-year-old make-up mogul – who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rap star – has taken to Instagram to pay a glowing Father’s Day (06.20.21) tribute to Travis, posting a cosy picture of them all together on the platform.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals Her Favorite Foods & Recalls Her Memories Of Washington Heights

The latest class of XXL Freshman was recently revealed, and this year, the beloved Hip-Hop magazine has named Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, DDG, Blxst, Iann Dior, Morray, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray as the most important artists to watch this year. In the wake of the polarizing freshman cover reveal, XXL has already started pumping out its artist interviews and other supplemental content.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Pooh Shiesty Gives a Lesson in Negotiating in His ABCs

Pooh Shiesty continues to put on for Memphis. The 2021 XXL Freshman has quickly risen to stardom with his track, “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, which currently has over 116 million Spotify streams and 161 million views on YouTube since the video's debut in January. Whether inside due to the pandemic quarantine earlier this year or outside as summer is in full swing now, the street banger gave rap fans a reason to turn up over the last six months. Still riding the success of the track and his Shiesty Season project, Pooh Shiesty brings the love back to his city, specifically Willett Avenue, in his version of XXL's ABCs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Trolls Pressa's Canadian Accent

Amid rumors sprouting earlier this month about an emerging relationship between rappers Coi Leray and Pressa, a playful TikTok posted to the former's account seems to only further confirm their closeness. The newly-minted XXL Freshman posted a video of Pressa to her TikTok page on Wednesday with the caption "Dating...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Blueface Says He Has Love For Coi Leray & Addresses Allegedly Making Fun Of Her Boo Pressa

Blueface is finally speaking out about his former boo, Coi Leray. The two briefly dated in 2020. Their romance was short, and it wasn’t clear why things ended until now. During a recent interview, Blueface explained that he and Coi dated for a short while, but it wasn’t serious. According to Blueface, Coi wasn’t down for his wild lifestyle. In the interview, Blueface said he has love for the “No More Parties” rapper even though things didn’t work out. He also congratulated her on her success. Take a look:
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed For Her Small Frame

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Rapper Coi Leray is tired of having to defend her petite frame to the masses – and we don’t blame her. In a series of tweets, the 24-year-old Boston-native questioned why the internet is constantly discussing her body.
Los Angeles, CAblavity.com

Coi Leray Checks Trolls Body-Shaming Her On Twitter

After the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Coi Leray was the target of trolls who were body-shaming her online. Without hesitation, Leray took to Twitter in a series of tweets to clap back at the naysayers. Leray held nothing back as she defended herself against the online attack.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Gets Caught In The Middle Of Wild Roller Coaster Altercation

Being a Hip Hop star comes with many perks that a regular person doesn’t always have access to when needed. Brands give rappers free stuff all the time, and waiting in line is nonexistent when you’re one of the more popular acts. Coi Leray recently had that experience when she went to Six Flags Magic Mountain with her crew.
Combat SportsHipHopDX.com

Coi Leray, Blueface & Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Are Active In The Boxing Gym

Celebrity boxing is becoming a huge hit with fans and it looks like there are some rappers looking to get in on the fun. Over the last few days, Coi Leray, Blueface and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi took to Instagram to display their in-ring skills. All three rappers have different skillsets and each one got a different reaction from fans.
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

City Girls, Coi Leray & Lakeyah Link Up & Do The "Twerkulator" Dance

XXL announced their 2021 Freshman Class last week. The new list of the hottest up-and-coming artists in the game included Detroit native 42 Dugg, Chicago emcee Pooh Shiesty, Toosii, DDG, and more. Most notably, however, this year's Freshman Class boasts the most women to ever be crowned with the honorary title in history.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Pooh Shiesty’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Pooh Shiesty is one of hip-hop’s hottest new rappers. He reps the streets of Memphis, has a carefree attitude and piling legal troubles that have added to his allure. After securing chart-climbing songs and plenty of headlines, Pooh Shiesty is now a 2021 XXL Freshman. Before he received that honor,...
Montclair, NJHipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Celebrates Honorary Diploma With Republic Records Founders

Montclair, New Jersey – Coi Leray keeps adding to her breakout year with platinum plaques and millions of streams. With all the success she’s having, there’s one accomplishment that trumps all of the rest. On Thursday (June 24), Coi Leray headed to Montclair High School in New Jersey to deliver...
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Flo Milli Wants Justice for Breonna Taylor in Her ABCs

Self-confidence is a trait that Flo Milli exudes effortlessly. While she’s on the rise in hip-hop, Flo has her feet firmly planted in the game's soil and isn’t giving up her spot to anyone. The 2021 XXL Freshman may be more soft-spoken on the regular, but her rhymes are the complete opposite—don't play with her. All in all, Flo Milli personifies the ultimate poise in her version of XXL’s ABCs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Posts Up In The Studio With Snoop Dogg: "Stay Tuned"

Aside from the occasional modeling photos or behind the scene videos, DaniLeigh has been relatively quiet lately. The singer seems to have retreated from posting too often following several controversies that sparked online, but it looks as if her music career is still on track. Her relationship with DaBaby seemed solid before there was a back and forth with his MeMe, one of the mothers of his children, and after persevering, DaniLeigh was hit with the "Yellow Bone" scandal where she faced accusations of colorism.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 20 Signs You’re a Lil Baby Fan

Lil Baby was the rap MVP of 2020. Last year, the Atlanta rapper used albums like the multiplatinum-selling My Turn and songs like “Emotionally Scarred” and “We Paid” with 42 Dugg to certify himself as one of rap’s most promising young talents. In 2021, he’s going for back-to-back trophies. So far, he’s off to a good start with his collaborative project, The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.