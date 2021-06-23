Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

"People on dates shouldn't even be allowed out in public," Jerry Seinfeld said in a 1994 episode of "Seinfeld" (via Seinfeld Scripts). The classic TV sitcom always had a knack for capturing the mundane at its funniest. And this notion — that dating can be so awkward that it's difficult to understand how the rules of etiquette could ever have thought to allow it to take place in public — well, it's just spot on, right? Who hasn't felt it at some time or another, whether it's someone on a presumably embarrassing date or someone forced to watch it unfold in real-time? Well, chagrined courters, we have good news. And that is that the dating app, Bumble, is not only feeling you but doing what they can to prevent further pain and suffering.