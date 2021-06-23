Cancel
Illinois Housing Development Authority announces $70 million paid to landlords on tenants’ behalf from Rental Payment Program

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that the Illinois Rental Payment Program has paid out $70 million to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties as the Authority reviews the nearly 70,000 applications it has received for rental assistance. An additional $17 million has been approved and is in the process of being paid out with hundreds of millions of additional dollars expected to be sent out the door in the coming weeks in response to applications totaling $664 million in requests for assistance for past due and future rent payments. IHDA is continuing to review applications as quickly as possible and is prioritizing requests for tenants who are unemployed and those with very-low household incomes.

nowdecatur.com
