Trailblazing actor and feminist icon Jane Fonda's eyes welled up with tears of pride as she listened to Demi Lovato share their gender journey and explain how they came to the realization that they are non-binary. The two stars shared the emotional moment while discussing oppression and the patriarchy during a new interview on Lovato's 4D With Demi Lovato podcast. "When did that come to you, the realization that patriarchy is at the root of it?" Fonda asked the "Dancing With The Devil" singer. "I think it came in two tiers for me. I think the first tier was going to a friend's poetry slam show that I identified so profoundly with, because they were talking about not conforming to genders and identifying not as male or female," Lovato replied.