PAYSON, Ariz. — More than a dozen wildfires are actively burning in Arizona. It is even more important for residents to be prepared to evacuate – that includes pets. The Arizona Humane Society deployed its emergency response team three times in the past two weeks, caring for dogs and cats evacuated from the wildfires. Currently, the organization is taking care of nearly 30 pets evacuated from the Backbone Fire at a Middle School in Payson.