Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Every Look From Isabel Marant's Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

By Zoe Zelken
crfashionbook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we are learning anything from Men’s Fashion week in Paris, it is that men’s fashion can in fact be fun, daring, and imaginative. A key player making this point feel more alive than ever is Isabel Marant. The latest men’s collection is an invitation to imagine what could be. Mixing California casualness and vibrant colors from the 80’s and 90’s, the collection features adaptable garments—made for city jaunts or for long beach strolls. Isabel Marant invites wearers to choose their own adventure.

www.crfashionbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Marant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Menswear#Men S Fashion Week#90#Paris Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

VERSACE Resort 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover VERSACE Resort 2022 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Fabio Silva, Nacho Penín, and Simone Bricchi lensed by fashion photographer Theo Sion. Styling is work of Jacob K, with beauty from hair stylist Alessandro Squarzam and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti. The playful collection brings optimism with vibrant colors, psychedelic prints, and bold looks.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Balmain Resort 2022

Olivier Rousteing unveiled his Balmain Resort 2022 collection, introducing his vision to the world of the "New French Style." It's fresh, boho, and unisex, in a combination of Rousteing's own personal inspiration and heritage with Balmain's Parisian legacy. Showing just before Rousteing's documentary Wonder Boy hits Netflix on June 28,...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Children of the discordance Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Key Pieces: Bandana print is now Children of the discordance's signature pattern and it's back in force for the new season. Contemporary twists on tie-dye (it's got some punch, used sparingly) and vintage T-shirts transformed by patchwork further amplify the collection's punchiness, but the lavish fabrication and accessible cuts ground the high-flying visuals.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Alberta Ferretti Resort 2022

Goodbye dresses, hello trousers. Alberta Ferretti’s resort collection for 2022 was a distinct departure from her airy and soft dresses she’s become so famous for; instead it welcomed in wide-leg trousers, trench coats, oversized blazers, and a few shirt dresses (most of which were paired with trousers underneath). They’ve found the balance of delicate yet tough that Ferretti is always aiming to achieve.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Isabel Marant has relaunched her iconic wedge sneaker

If you needed more evidence that the 2000s and 2010s are starting to influence what we wear today, here's some – Isabel Marant has relaunched her iconic wedge sneaker, giving new life to a shoe that dominated the trends at the beginning of the last decade. The designer – who...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Spencer Phipps Details PHIPPS' Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

What does it mean to be a man? Spencer Phipps asked himself the same thing when designing PHIPPS' Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Phipps' eponymous brand is famed for its conscious craft and outdoorsy ethos, but he's bringing more than manly gorpcore to the table for SS22, drawing from personal heroes like Alan Watts and Dennis Rodman to incorporate a new interpretation of what masculinity really means.
Designers & Collectionstheface.com

Isabel Marant SS22: a fantastical adventure of epic proportions

Isabel Marant paid no mind to the uncertainty of a summer holiday this year, by optimistically embracing the spirit of a getaway for their SS22 collection. Pulling inspiration from classic 1980s and ​’90s sportswear, the French designer of the namesake brand fused Californian casuals with Parisian sophistication, presenting us with the smoothest Man On The Move.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Dior Cruise 2022

Who’s ready for an Aegean summer? Dior is, and so are we after seeing the Resort 2022 collection. As in, we’re packing our bags with Dior and buying a one-way ticket to Greece. Set against the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens with temples of the Acropolis and the Parthenon rising in...
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

BURBERRY | MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2022

For the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 menswear presentation, Riccardo Tisci combines the sentiments of freedom and togetherness. The collection’s name “Universal Passport” affirms the feelings of connectivity and exploration. The looks brim with youthful experimentation, expressed through faux piercing accessories and black leather halter neck vests, coats, and briefs. Tailoring and outerwear are feature sleeveless non-conforming silhouettes and abstract prints.
CharitiesPosted by
WWD

Isabel Marant Launches Vintage Site, Endowment Fund

PARIS — Isabel Marant is launching a secondhand site that will take donations of used clothing from the label in exchange for vouchers, offering a new model for an industry under pressure to get involved in the post sale life cycle of their products. Dubbed Isabel Marant Vintage, the label...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

H&M x Brock Collection Is Here — Shop Every Look Now

H&M’s latest designer collaboration is here, and it’s sure to bring all the Bridgerton vibes this summer. The Swedish retailer has partnered with L.A.-based brand Brock Collection for a 26-piece collection that includes corset-like tops, floral dresses, and slip-on sandals. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Our Favorite Accessories From Prada's SS22 Menswear Show

Apart from its grocery bag-shaped tank tops and octopus prints, accessories took the spotlight on Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2022 menswear runway. From bucket hats to bags, we’ve gathered some of our favorites spotted at the beach-themed show. Arriving in an array of vibrant colors, the bucket hats feature a pointed brim...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Prada Heads to the Beach With Joyful SS22 Menswear Collection

Has revealed its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, showcasing the latest evolution of the house since Raf Simons joined Miuccia Prada as co-creative director last year. For SS22, Simons and Prada have trained their focus on post-pandemic life, showcasing the collection through a video partly shot on the beaches of Sardinia. In...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Watch Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear Presentation

It’s the Riccardo Tisci fans have been waiting for. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the celebrated designer unveiled his Burberry spring/summer 2022 menswear collection titled “Universal Passport.” The presentation was broadcasted via Instagram on Wednesday, taking audiences into a futuristic, sci-fi world that exuded freedom, rebellion, and youthfulness. It was the perfect setting for the collection, which evoked memories of Tisci’s time at Givenchy, where he reached new heights with his clean-cut yet dangerous aesthetic.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Isabel Marant | Spring/ Summer 2022 Men's Collection

The Isabel Marant man is gearing up for Spring 2022 in an inkling to explore the wider world. This collection is inspired by 80s and 90s sportswear, in a crusade of Californian casualness and workwear staples. The garments are loose and versatile, utilizing colors that evince a fantasy trip. Sun-yellow sweatpants accompany an oversized bum bag. The brand’s signature plaid shirt is paired with patchwork jeans. A floral print sleeveless jacket is worn over a bright pink sweatshirt while a logo bucket hat is teamed with kinetic patterned swim trunks.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Burberry's SS22 Menswear Collection Is All About Self-Expression

Having showcased a nature-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2021, Riccardo Tisci is now looking to post-pandemic days in his Spring/Summer 2022 runway for Burberry. “This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity,” the creative director commented on his latest range. “I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity. There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality – encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely.” He added: “It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening.”