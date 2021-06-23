Every Look From Isabel Marant's Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

If we are learning anything from Men’s Fashion week in Paris, it is that men’s fashion can in fact be fun, daring, and imaginative. A key player making this point feel more alive than ever is Isabel Marant. The latest men’s collection is an invitation to imagine what could be. Mixing California casualness and vibrant colors from the 80’s and 90’s, the collection features adaptable garments—made for city jaunts or for long beach strolls. Isabel Marant invites wearers to choose their own adventure.