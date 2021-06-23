Cancel
Cavs: Team should trade a young player and keep the draft pick

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs nabbed the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cavs have the third overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and there are rumors that the Cavs may trade it away. There are also rumors that they may trade away the young talent they have and keep the pick. There are also rumors that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are finally done. Rumors are rumors for a reason. Sure, some carry more weight than others, but at the end of the day, a rumor is only an acknowledgment about past plans.

Two Cleveland Cavaliers insiders believe that a sign-and-trade deal involving Jarrett Allen could happen if the team ends up landing center Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft. “I had this discussion with Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com’s superb basketball writer,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com in regards to Allen’s future if the team drafts Mobley. “He quickly said, ‘Sign-and-trade.'”
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2010, the team went from an instant contender to the bottom of the barrel. The same thing happened when LeBron left the Cavs again before the start of the 2018-2019 season. Clearly, this means that the Cavs’ recent success is because of LeBron.
We are back doing to the Fear the Sword mailbag! Drop questions below and we’ll log for future editions. It’s not via demand, but franchise necessity. But it seems like Ben Simmons is probably getting traded by the 76ers this summer. So let’s put on the GM hat for a minute and ask the question that every GM will be asking this summer on the Cavs’ behalf: Should they have interest in Simmons?
CAVALIERS TO SELECT THIRD OVERALL IN 2021 NBA DRAFT. The Cleveland Cavaliers tonight received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft presented by State Farm as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery 2021, which was conducted virtually and aired live on ESPN. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29th.
Suggs is a 6’4″ PG/SG from Gonzaga. He has tremendous size and length for a point guard. The only issue with that is the Cavs already have an up-and-coming point guard in Darius Garland. So, is Suggs able to play at the SG spot? That is something that Cavs will need to determine before making him their selection. Suggs is a terrific passer, scorer, and even a solid rebounder. He would help the Cavs get away from starting two ‘barely over six-foot’ guards.
After securing the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a position to shake up their roster this offseason. Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, the Cavs have started to explore trade options involving Collin Sexton. Cleveland is in a unique position with its roster...
It’s difficult for me to be too critical of Darius Garland for his performance in his second season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a fairly underwhelming rookie campaign in which he did reportedly still have his prior meniscus injury that cut his lone collegiate season at Vanderbilt still in the back of his mind, Garland rebounded in Year 2.
Former Alabama and current Cavaliers star Collin Sexton has both started and led the Cavs in scoring the past two seasons, but as this season winds down he finds himself being shopped by the Cleveland team. The Cavs have struggled mightily since Lebron James left for the Lakers, and Sexton...
Ben Simmons, based on his postseason disappointment and his disappearing acts in fourth quarters in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series loss versus the Atlanta Hawks, combined with past playoff failures, seems to have his days numbered as a Sixer. Of course, in a general sense over what’s been...
Cleveland Cavaliers, United States men's national basketball team, Kevin Love, Donald Love, Koby Altman, Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves, National Basketball Association, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo. Team USA big man Kevin Love celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. (Photo by Mark Ralston/Getty Images) Kevin...
The Cleveland Cavaliers had the lottery balls bounce in their favor on Tuesday night. Coming in with the fifth-best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick, the Cavs came away with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Cleveland had a 11.2 percent chance of landing the third pick.
Cavs-mas came late in the evening as the Cavs were able to move up to the third pick in a loaded 2021 NBA draft. Nate Smith gathers Elijah Kim and Chris Francis to Santa’s studio to break down the monumental night. They dive into the possibilities which are seemingly endless. They also continue a fantastic discussion regarding Ben Simmons, with a hat tip to CtB veteran Ben Werth. They also break down the winners and losers, and the surprises we might see in the playoffs and offseason.