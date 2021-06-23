Cavs: Team should trade a young player and keep the draft pick

The Cavs nabbed the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cavs have the third overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and there are rumors that the Cavs may trade it away. There are also rumors that they may trade away the young talent they have and keep the pick. There are also rumors that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are finally done. Rumors are rumors for a reason. Sure, some carry more weight than others, but at the end of the day, a rumor is only an acknowledgment about past plans.