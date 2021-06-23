Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays County, TX

Hays County Sheriff & SMPD arrest blotter

smcorridornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISCLAIMER: The arrest records available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrests listed here are only recorded for persons booked into the Hays County Jail or arrests made by the San Marcos Police Department. Corridor News will NOT redact any names from the reports.

smcorridornews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hays County, TX
City
Hays, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Marijuana#Corridor News#Kyle Police Department#Buda Police Department#Acronyms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.