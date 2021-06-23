Journal of Free Speech Law Call For Papers: Symposium on the First Amendment and Student Speech

Mahanoy School Dist. v. B.L. just came down, and it yielded more questions than it answered. Not so good for litigants and government officials, but great for scholars!. The Journal of Free Speech Law, a new peer-reviewed, faculty-edited journal, plans to quickly publish two to four articles on this case, as a symposium issue—not case notes as such, but rather articles on the broader subject (whether K-12 speech, or government as manager more broadly) in light of the new decision. And given our publication speed, these will likely be the first such articles to be published in a full-fledged law journal.